Agri-food resilience: the new frontier of food

Protect, Transform & Sustain. These are the 3 words of the value proposition of Dss+, a global consultancy company in the agri-food sector which brought together a large group of experts and operators in the sector in Bologna on 20 May (see EFA News article) to reflect on "Agri-food resilience: how to build the road to perfect food".

A full day of round tables and thematic panels to explore operational strategies on some key words: climate risk, innovation, cultural change, regenerative agriculture, biodiversity and biochar.

With a focus on the new concept of risk, as Jan Teuwen, Operations Leader of Dss+ in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg, explains in the report.

In turn, Matteo Peyron, Senior Sustainability Manager of Dss+, underlines how regenerative agriculture was at the center of numerous interventions at the conference and perhaps presents itself as the decisive challenge for sustainability in the agri-food sector.

Finally, Massimo Marino, Principal Dss+, summarizes the main message that emerged from the seminar and which concerns the need for a paradigm shift in the approach to agri-food sustainability.

Watch the video: