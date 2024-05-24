Danone, 70 million euros in medical nutrition

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

With an investment of 70 million Euro in its production site in Steenvoorde, in the Hauts-de-France region, Danone takes a further step forward to strengthen its development in the field of medical nutrition. In the presence of Xavier Bertrand, President of the Hauts-de-France Region, and the company CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone presented the new project "Steenvoorde 2026", illustrating its...