Nutriscore. Portuguese minister: "The previous government's decision was illegal"

Confirmation from the Portuguese Agriculture Minister arrives from Brussels: Lisbon will give up Nutriscore. In what times and ways is yet to be established. "We are evaluating Nutriscore, and within a few days we will be able to announce our decision, because the previous government's decision was not legal," said Minister José Manuel Fernandes , on the sidelines of the Agrifish meeting.

The news of the Portuguese reversal on Nutriscore was anticipated yesterday by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, who subsequently confirmed his meeting with his colleague Fernandes , together with the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani .

The owner Masaf points out in a note that Portuguese membership of Nutriscore was ordered "by the last socialist government a few days before interrupting their experience, it will naturally be canceled by their court or they will revoke it". For Lollobrigida , it is "a victory for the Italian system which protects quality and true access to transparency for the people who purchase and consume".

"The Italian system has always opposed Nutriscore, a conditioning and non-informative label, not useful for transparency, but which directs towards some products, often over-processed compared to quality products such as our parmesan or olive oil olive, which we consider excellent", reiterated the minister. "Even today, Italy is the protagonist in Europe of an interlocution that guarantees our businesses but also the citizens of Europe and the planet with respect to the drifts that go against the food well-being that we guarantee and represent as Italy and we would like become the common heritage of humanity". concluded Lollobrigida .