Towards RiminiWellness 2024

It is considered the greatest manifesto for the promotion of healthy lifestyles, but also an event that enhances the historical, cultural and tourist heritage of a reference territory for sport and well-being at a global level. We talk about RiminiWellness in the agenda from May 30 to June 2 at the Rimini fair and on the Riviera.

The event organized by Ieg-Italian exhibition group celebrates the entire wellness ecosystem on the move: distributed over 28 pavilions, with over 300 brand exhibitors divided into 6 thematic areas: Active, FoodWell, Health, Fitness, Wellness, Steel. This 18th edition focuses on innovation with a focus on longevity: "Feel Your Best" is, in fact, an invitation to live well at all times, connecting body, mind and spirit with the symbolic image of the lotus flower. The new 2024 edition is the Active Beauty category, dedicated to the emerging world of beauty solutions and products designed to meet the specific needs of athletes.



With over 2,000 hours of training planned, RiminiWellness brings the new frontiers of female fitness into the scene with Curves, a network of gyms for women only that offers a 30-minute circuit training program, and Vida Macura Maglica’s Extreme Training, An intensive two-week programme without equipment. The event also features high-intensity workouts such as HYROX, which combines 8 km of running with 8 functional exercises, and Metafit, a 30-minute HIIT regime.

More than 70 sectoral events are planned this year to anticipate the new frontiers of wellness: great attention to wellness integrated in the urban fabric and in the accommodation structures, with ideas for real estate, tourism and hospitality, to promote a holistic approach to wellness that integrates sport, health and quality of life into every aspect of everyday life. This year, on the inaugural day, Ambrosetti will also host the event of The European House |Osservatorio Valore Sport entitled Physical activity, well-being, growth: impacts and perspectives .



RiminiWelness Off



As every year the event offers an immersive experience for the well-being of body and mind: the innovative format of the Wellness Oasis includes exhibitions of holistic techniques, conferences and Yoga On Stage by ReYoga, with free lessons and expert talks. After the success of the first edition, RiminiWellness OFF, the Fuorisalone of well-being and lifestyle, organized by IEG in collaboration with the City of Rimini to offer a collective experience that unites the fair, the center and the beach in a beating heart of activity. With more than 240 events that animate the coast and city parks, up to the picturesque Piazza sull'Acqua of Tiberio’s Bridge, RiminiWellness OFF further strengthens the image of Rimini as a hub of accessible and participatory wellness.



OrtoRomi

Among the protagonists of this 18th edition stands out OrtoRomi, a fruit and vegetable player active in the promotion of the culture of well-being: it will be present at the fair with an interactive stand (n.162) located in Hall B5 and a sales stand located in the East Pool area.

"We are excited to participate again this year in Rimini Wellness, an event that has always given us excellent results in terms of visibility and contacts -explains Martina Boromello, marketing and communication manager OrtoRomi-. For 2024, we aim to strengthen the brand’s reputation as a reference brand for genuine, good and healthy food and to actively involve the final consumer, through edutainment activities".



Within a 64 sqm stand, visitors will be able to participate in fun sports games such as padel challenges, mini golf and surfing on the ground. Those who play, leaving their data, will receive the new More Protein or Vitamin Extract, products born from the collaboration of OrtoRomi with experts in nutrition and food education. The More Protein Extract, with hydrolyzed proteins of the pea and the More Vitamin Extract, with vitamins of the D group and the B group, They enrich the line of functional extracts by joining the More Probiotic Extract and More Mineral Salts Extract launched last year.



At the stand dedicated to the sale (24 sqm), located in the East Pool area, are proposed:

a selection of Lunch Breaks, salads made with first-class vegetables from a short and controlled chain and high quality ingredients: the "Bianca" with chicken and yoghurt sauce, the "Ricca" with nuts and grana, the "Olivia" with tuna and olives, the "Greca" with Greek feta and olives;

a selection of fruit extracts, 100% natural, without added water, sugar, dyes and preservatives, in the flavors: red fruits, lemon, pomegranate, blueberry, tropical and ginger;

functional extracts obtained from fresh fruit, free from added colours, preservatives and sugars, and enriched with substances contributing to the well-being of the organism: mineral salts, probiotic, protein and vitamin;

the sauces, fresh and healthy creams, with short label: Guacamole (classic and spicy) and Hummus BIO (classic and Mediterranean).

Gruppo Felsineo

Another protagonist expected at RiminiWellness 2024 is the Felsineo group, the Bolognese company, pioneer in the production of 100% plant-based cold cuts. In the exhibition space of FelsineoVeg SB (Pad B5; stand 073) you can get to know and taste the whole Good&Green line, "characterized by a high vegetable protein content, therefore ideal for sports lovers and for lovers of a healthy and balanced lifestyle, even at the table".

The brand new range of cold cuts Good&Green Mopur Fitness with the taste of bresaola, roast chicken and lupin. All the products from the new line contain at least 30% of vegetable proteins, which are essential for the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and are an excellent source of fibre, a macronutrient that is equally important for the well-being of the organism. The Fitness trays are available in the 50 g snack on the go version, very convenient to carry in your bag, ideal for a quick and tasty protein snack, before or after the sports performance. Great emphasis also for Mopur One, the brand new 100% vegetable medallion, available in two varieties with "tasty taste" and "refined taste".

From the short label and only with natural raw materials, all references of the Good&Green line are made with the patented and exclusive Mopur production process "Combining sourdough and cereals and legumes flour: the integrity of the ingredients, the official statement says, is ensured by natural fermentation and water cooking".

"Protein plays a very important role in our health. In particular, those who practice sports activities have the need to introduce in their diet a vegetable protein intake, necessary for a balanced diet -emphasizes Andrea Righi, Business Unit Director FelsineoVeg SB-. At RiminiWellness we will let the fitness community explore all the nutritional potential and taste of our vegetable references, able to ensure the necessary protein contribution in a genuine, natural and tasty way".



