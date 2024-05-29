Italian "sweet" shopping for Valeo foods, which acquired Dal Colle

Valeo Foods, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of quality pastries and snacks, has completed the process for the acquisition of the assets of Dal Colle, a renowned Italian manufacturer of high-quality bakery products. With a history and heritage dating back 120 years, and based in Colognola ai Colli in the province of Verona, the latter produces a range of baked goods, cakes and snacks for every occasion, including pandoro, panettoni and croissants. Its range of over 180 products is currently sold in over 35 countries worldwide.

Dal Colle, the official statement underlines, provides a complementary offer to the platform and the Italian operations in expansion of Valeo Foods, based on the initial acquisition of Balconi in 2015 and the subsequent acquisitions of Val D'Enza in 2017 and IDP Pattini in 2023.

The company is "a fantastic addition to the Valeo Foods portfolio, which already boasts many of the most prestigious and established brands in Europe, with a deep tradition and links with consumers -explains Ronald Kers, ceo of Valeo Foods Group-. It commercially diversifies and strengthens our product offering and complements our quality confectionery offering in this market, which ranges from the iconic sponge cakes to wafers and biscuits. It also adds significant new asset production capabilities to our Italian platform, supporting our growth ambitions in Italy and across Europe. This acquisition is perfectly in line with our vision of positioning Valeo Foods as an undisputed European leader in the confectionery sector".

Alberto Alfieri, ceo of Valeo Foods Italy and president of Balconi S.p.a, adds: "Dal Colle’s historic product range and operational footprint are highly complementary to Valeo Foods Italy e Balconi".

Valeo Foods Group, owned by global investment company Bain Capital, is one of the fastest growing food groups in Europe and one of the leading European manufacturers and suppliers of sweets, confectionery and snacks. With revenues of over 1.5 billion Euros, Valeo Foods' portfolio includes more than 80 brands appreciated by customers in over 106 countries around the world: among these brands are Balconi, Carstens, Jacobs, Barrats, Fox'sMints, Taveners, Poppets, Rowse Honey and Maple Crest. The group employs over 4,500 people in 30 production sites and offices in the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Canada.



