Ardian fund raises 530 million and invests in snacks

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Ardian, one of the world’s leading private market investment companies, today announced that it has raised €530 million for its third growth investment platform, Ardian Growth Fund III. In a challenging fundraising context, the official communiqué stresses, "the fund has closed above the planned target of 500 million Euro, and has more than doubled the collection compared to the previous fund, whic...