Ardian fund raises 530 million and invests in snacks
Fund rising with over 120 investors on the list: 25% already allocated, among other things, to My Pie innovative snack company
Ardian, one of the world’s leading private market investment companies, today announced that it has raised €530 million for its third growth investment platform, Ardian Growth Fund III. In a challenging fundraising context, the official communiqué stresses, "the fund has closed above the planned target of 500 million Euro, and has more than doubled the collection compared to the previous fund, whic...
EFA News - European Food Agency
