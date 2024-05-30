Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Vandemoortele buys Dolciaria Acquaviva and expands in pastry
Apheon and the family sell the fund: the founder Pierluigi Acquaviva remains president
Vandemoortele, one of the leading European family-run food groups, with an important presence in Italy, announces the acquisition of Dolciaria Acquaviva, a renowned Caserta producer of frozen pastries and sweet and savoury pastries. The transaction will be concluded in short time: no financial details of the transaction have been disclosed.The agreement previews the acquisition of the company from...
EFA News - European Food Agency
