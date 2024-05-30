Vandemoortele buys Dolciaria Acquaviva and expands in pastry

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Vandemoortele, one of the leading European family-run food groups, with an important presence in Italy, announces the acquisition of Dolciaria Acquaviva, a renowned Caserta producer of frozen pastries and sweet and savoury pastries. The transaction will be concluded in short time: no financial details of the transaction have been disclosed.The agreement previews the acquisition of the company from...