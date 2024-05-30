Macfrut 2024: positive balance for India

Business meetings, networking activities, commercial relationships. Positive outcome for India at Macfrut for the first time present with a national pavilion, coordinated by Apeda, the main authority that plays a central role in the exports and promotion of agriculture and food products of the great Asian state. Fundamental in India's participation in Macfrut was the collaboration of the Italian Embassy in Delhi which provided all its support during the event.

“Macfrut acts as the main event for the fruit and vegetable sector, since it attracts participants from all over the world, including importers, exporters, wholesalers, retailers and professionals in the sector", they explain from Apeda, taking stock of the presence at the fair. "Our participation was positive in a favorable context which saw B2B meetings, networking activities, opportunities to make our innovative products known, facilitating commercial partnerships and collaborations. We also presented ourselves together with 10 exporters of mango, table grapes and pomegranate who received excellent feedback during the fair".



India has been crowned as the “breadbasket” of the world due to its agricultural heritage. From temperate to tropical zones, from snow line to plains, from arid to coastal regions, the various climatic zones of India offer a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to be served across the world.

The Indian Pavilion at Macfrut was inaugurated by the Honorable Akash Gupta , Indian Counselor at the Embassy of India in Rome. Apart from visiting the booths, Akash Gupta participated in several meetings with some of the leading personalities from the world of business and global buyers, encouraging exporters to focus on increasing Indo-Italian agri-food cooperation through these interactions.

“Ours is a supply chain format that makes us unique and represents a great opportunity for many international companies", explains the president of Macfrut Renzo Piraccini . "As in the case of India, a large producer of fruit and vegetables but also an important importer especially from Europe of some types of products and in particular technologies from our country. I thank Apeda and the embassy for their presence at Macfrut with a view to international valorisation of the supply chain".