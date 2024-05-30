Wheat: EU Council approves "prohibitive" tariffs from Russia and Belarus

The European Council today adopted a regulation that aims to impose prohibitive tariffs on cereal products imported from Russia and Belarus. The regulation increases tariffs on grains, oilseeds and derivatives from Russia and Belarus to a point that essentially blocks imports of these products.

“The new tariffs set today aim to practically stop wheat imports from Russia and Belarus into the EU,” explained Belgian Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem . “These measures will therefore prevent the destabilization of the EU grain market, stop Russian exports of grain produced in illegally appropriated territories of Ukraine, and prevent Russia from using export earnings to the EU to finance its war of aggression against Ukraine. This is yet another way the EU shows continued support for Ukraine."

The regulation increases tariffs for the import of cereals, oilseeds and derived products, as well as beet pellets and dried peas from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, for which importers currently pay little or no tariffs. Furthermore, such goods will be prohibited from accessing the Union's tariff quotas. These measures concern products originating or exported directly or indirectly from the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus to the EU. Furthermore, the measures will affect transit through the EU from both countries to other third countries.