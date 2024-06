Leonardo Del Vecchio sta per prendersi l'Acqua Fiuggi (e le Terme)

Economy and finance Foreign trade outside the EU. Ice Agency: "The fluctuating trend is consolidated"

President Zoppas notes the recovery of exports to China and the consequences of geopolitical instability

As reported by Istat (read EFA News ), in the first four months of 2024 exports to non-EU countries grew by 2.2% and came close to 100 billion euros, ahead of what happened in 2023." The export numbers... more