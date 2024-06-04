Mars invests in Germany: Viersen factory expanded

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Mars invests in Germany. The snack multinational decided to put 40 million euros (43.3 million dollars) into the pot for its chocolate factory in Viersen, North Rhine-Westphalia. The aim of the investment is to install a new packaging line in response to the growing demand for the product, thus supporting the production of its brand Twix: with the new plant the additional production could be packed...