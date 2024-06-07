Alba more and more "fair": Vinum gets the qualification of International kermesse

Alba, Unesco creative city for gastronomy, can boast of being home to two international fairs. In fact, the official communication of the Piedmont Region has arrived with which the qualification of "International" is reconfirmed at the 95th Alba White Truffle Fair 2025. For the first year, the prestigious award is also given to the Vinum Fair, which goes from national to international.

The 47th edition of the fair dedicated to the promotion of the great wines of Piedmont and the territory of Langhe, Monferrato and Roero, the largest open-air wine shop in Italy loved by tourists and consumers, can therefore be called "International Vinum Fair".The qualification was obtained thanks to the high number of foreign tourists who in past editions chose to come to Alba and visit the pavilions of Vinum, attracted by the quality and prestige of great wines. Foreign tourists whose high number is found every year also in the accommodation and catering facilities. This year’s edition counted attendees from over 22 countries around the world.

Vinum is also a showcase for gastronomic excellence, thanks to the proposals of the towns, and an event able to welcome the generations of young and very young people with educational activities on the theme of the environment and sustainability.

"The thanks of the Alba Fair Authority -underlines the official statement- goes to the Municipality, the Piedmont Region, Culture and Trade Directorate, as part of the activities of Promotion and development of the Piedmont Exhibition System, the Piedmont Land of Wine Consortia, the Joust of the Hundred Towers and all those who made it possible to reach this important goal".