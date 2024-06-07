Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Acqua Fiuggi passes to Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio
Announced the purchase of 71.17% of the company by Lmdv Capital
It was expected, as we anticipated, the announcement of the closing of the operation that brings Acqua Fiuggi and Terme s.p. And the announcement has arrived: the entrepreneur, through the family office Lmdv Capital, has acquired the majority of Acqua and Terme di Fiuggi, complex in the province of Frosinone that brings together Fiuggi water, two thermal springs and a golf course.Lmdv Capital has found...
fc - 41452
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency