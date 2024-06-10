Parmigiano Reggiano: Carmine Forbuso new marketing director

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has appointed 40-year-old Carmine Forbuso as Marketing Director of the Protection Consortium.

The new director is a well-known name in the world of international marketing, with over 14 years of experience in managing prestigious brands both locally and globally. After obtaining a degree in Business Administration from the Federico II University of Naples, he completed an exchange program at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and obtained a Master's in Management from Bocconi University in Milan in March 2009.

During his career, Forbuso has held roles in some of the industry's well-known companies. At Campari Group, he took on the role of Global Marketing Manager for Aperol, after gaining significant experience as Global Senior Brand Manager for Grand Marnier and Cognac. He has contributed to the success of the Aperol brand and the Spritz ritual in recent years, implementing positioning strategies and visual identity for the brand, and overseeing the global launch of innovative campaigns. His previous experience includes a stint as Brand & Innovation Manager at Biscuit Delacre of the Ferrero Group in Brussels, where he was responsible for innovation in the biscuit category and launch strategies in new markets. At Ferrero he held various roles, including Brand Manager for Pralines and Nutella in the Travel Retail sector. His career path began with a role in Shopper Marketing at Procter & Gamble in Rome.