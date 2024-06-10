Arefood-Crédit Agricole Italia: agreement for a 10 million euro loan

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Arefood investment fund of the Arsenale Sgr Group announces the conclusion of a financing agreement with Crédit Agricole Italia for 10 million euros which has the aim of strengthening the investment capacity of the Fund and making new investments.Arefood, which currently consists of a portfolio of 13 properties leased to the main large-scale retail chains, has recently purchased a property of...