Adelio Santero one of the fathers of Italian muscat died

The funeral of Adelio Santero, an industrialist from Moscato who died at the age of 91, will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11 in Santo Stefano Belbo in the province of Cuneo. Santero was one of the fathers of Moscato: despite his age, until last year he could be seen in the company to follow the production personally.

The founder of a family dedicated to wine, Adelio has been at the helm of the 958 Santero Group since 1958: in that year he founded the company with his father Pietro and brothers Leopoldo, Renzo and Aldo. Today it is one of the most important producers of sparkling wine, with a turnover of 120 million Euro. The growth of the group as a sparkling industry exploded between the end of the 70s and the beginning of the 80s: the turning point came in 2009 when Gianfranco Santero, grandson of Adelio launched a new company brand by entering the figures "958"They are based on the year of foundation.

Today Gianfranco Santero is driving with the sons of Adelio, that is the cousins Lorenza, who follows the administration, and Pierpaolo, oenologist who deals with the production. The company has evolved producing not only sparkling wines but also cocktails and aperitifs that stand out for their creative and colorful packaging: such as the flagship bottle, the extra dry, born in 2010, with an almost phosphorescent yellow color.

Adelio Santero leaves his children, his wife Beatrice and numerous grandchildren and relatives. The Consorzio Asti Docg, of which Santero F.lli & c., is a member, expressed condolences and closeness to the families for the death of "a man who, like few others, has marked the growth of Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti in the world. His and his brothers' intuitions, today carried out by his nephew Gianfranco, have made the Santero 958 winery and the entire Piedmontese sparkling wine region great".

"Our father was deeply in love with Moscato -the sons Lorenza and Pierpaolo- remember the harvest of the grapes and their processing and vinification. For him it was not just the work he had chosen: it was his life, his passion. And even now that he is no longer there, his example gives us strength to continue to carry on the company in these hills that he loved so much with his family".

The Consorzio Asti Docg also expresses its condolences and closeness to family members for the death of Adelio Santero, "a man who, like few others, has marked the growth of Asti Spumante and Moscato d'Asti in the world. His and his brothers' intuitions, today carried out by his nephew Gianfranco, have made the Santero 958 winery and the entire Piedmontese sparkling wine region great", reads a note from the Consortium.