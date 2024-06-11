Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Illycaffè partner di The world's 50 best restaurants presenta l'Ambassador Jessica Rosval
Il marchio triestino è stato coffee partner di tutti gli eventi ufficiali 50 Best dal 3 al 5 giugno a Las Vegas
Illycaffè, azienda di caffè di alta qualità sostenibile conferma, anche nel 2024, la partnership con The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, la classifica dei 50 migliori ristoranti al mondo che rappresenta uno degli eventi gastronomici più attesi da addetti ai lavori e appassionati. Il blend 100% Arabica illy è stato protagonista come coffee partner esclusivo di tutti gli eventi ufficiali 50 Best, che si...
fc - 41498
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency