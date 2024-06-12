Olio Evo: also the Toscano IGP showcased at the G7 in Puglia, Italy

"The Toscano IGP at the G7 in Bari (Italy). The first quality extra virgin olive oil with Italian designation and testimonial of the Mediterranean Diet Unesco Heritage is the protagonist, from 13 to 15 June 2024, along with the historical Italian excellences PDO PGI, in the pavilions of the Fiera di Levante, organized by Origin Italia", reads a note.

"For the Consortium and for our 8 thousand members it is a great honor to be able to represent Italy of quality in such a high profile context. Participation in the G7 marks another memorable moment in the history of our Consortium -explains Fabrizio Filippi, president of the Consorzio Tutela Olio Toscano IGP-. It will be a huge pleasure for us to be able to tell, express and embody that made in Italy that is a universal synonym of quality, identity, transparency, traceability, health, seriousness and respect towards consumers and the environment. The Toscano PGI is a global testimonial of the Italian spirit: it is a product that brings Tuscany, our country, to homes all over the world".

The Toscano IGP will not be "alone" inside the window in front of which will parade the great of the seven most industrialized countries on the planet but directly on the table with tastings and tastings live. More than a thousand journalists are expected at the event, as well as personalities from national and international institutions.



