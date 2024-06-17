Anga, young European farmers in Florence

It ended the "Young Farmers Symposium", the event organized by the young people of Confagricoltura in Florence, which brought together the under 35 Europeans of Ceja (European Council of Young Farmers) to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the agricultural sector. The conference revealed the determination and commitment of all participants to work together, in the EU, to give a sustainable and innovative future to European agriculture.

"The number of young farmers is decreasing, while the agricultural context becomes increasingly complex -explains president Anga, Giovanni Gioia-. The entry, permanence and active participation of new generations in the sector are necessary. To address and resolve this situation - we must strive to facilitate access to credit, foster innovation, including genetic innovation, combining productivity and sustainability". During the event, participants had the opportunity to deepen the positive impact of Teas on modern and sustainable agriculture. The speakers offered an in-depth technical-scientific overview, sharing experiences and case studies in which NGT (New Genomic Technologies) became a reality.

The three days in Florence proved to be a unique opportunity to network, build strategic alliances and strengthen the voice of young farmers at European level. President of Confagricoltura Massimiliano Giansanti, who is also vice-president of Copa, highlighted the complicated current scenario, marked by inflation, conflicts, trade agreements such as Mercosur and climate change with consequences difficult to manage. "We must produce more and better -said Giansanti-, the challenges are numerous and require a strengthened agricultural policy. In this context where strong agriculture is fundamental for all, countries and citizens, it is unthinkable to switch from incentives to subsidies".

The symposium offered participants the opportunity to visit the Castle of Pomino, in Rufina (Florence) welcomed by Lamberto Frescobaldi, president of the Italian Union of Wines and member of the National Confederal Council. The visit allowed to deepen the winning philosophy of a family with wine tradition for eighteen hundred years. The event ended at Fattoria Petroio in Pontassieve (Florence), by Diana Lenzi, former Ceja president, who helped provide an overview of European policies for young farmers.