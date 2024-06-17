It does not receive public funding
Chinese request anti-dumping investigation on pork imported from EU

Beijing is preparing retaliation against tariffs on electric cars, and is taking it out on food?

Chinese companies would have formally requested an anti-dumping investigation on imports of pork from the European Union. This was reported in X the Global Times, tabloid of the People’s Daily, official organ of the Chinese Communist Party, without mentioning any company in particular as a source of information. The post reports that the newspaper "learned from a scientific informant that the Chinese i...

