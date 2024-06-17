Coca Cola and Starbucks want to register brands in Russia

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Coca-Cola and Starbucks have requested to re-register their brands in Russia to protect their intellectual property rights after exiting the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. This is reported by Tass, the Russian agency, reporting that, as for Coca-Cola, the company "that has abandoned the Russian market, submitted in April to Rospatent, the Federal Intellectual Property S...