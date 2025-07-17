Eurozone inflation remains at 2% in June

Eurozone inflation remains on the rise in June. Eurostat, the European Statistical Office, reports that the annual inflation rate in the euro area was 2% in June 2025, up from 1.9% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 2.5%. Annual inflation in the European Union was 2.3% in June 2025, up from 2.2% in May. A year earlier, the rate was 2.6%.

The lowest annual rates were recorded in Cyprus (0.5%), France (0.9%), and Ireland (1.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (5.8%), Estonia (5.2%), Hungary, and Slovakia (both 4.6%). Compared to May 2025, annual inflation decreased in five Member States and increased in twenty-two.

In June 2025, the largest contribution to the euro area annual inflation rate came from services (+1.51%), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.59%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.13%) and energy (-0.25%).

Core inflation, adjusted for the most volatile components such as fresh food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco, rose 2.3% year-on-year, in line with the flash estimate and as seen in the previous month. The monthly change was +0.4%, unchanged from the initial estimate, compared to +0% the previous month. Eurozone harmonized inflation stood at +2.4% year-on-year, in line with the flash estimate and the month of May.