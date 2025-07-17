Real Estate. Dea Capital and Corebridge are selling two industrial complexes in Spain.

The joint venture between DeA Capital Real Estate and Corebridge Real Estate Investors announced today the sale of two Class A industrial complexes in Madrid, Spain, to a British family office advised by Delin Property, for approximately €25 million. The two properties, totaling over 18,000 square meters of high-quality lettable space, are located in well-established subsectors within Madrid's central industrial belts. At the time of the sale, both assets were fully let (100%) to five tenants, confirming the strength and resilience of demand in the region's logistics sector.

The Villaverde asset, a logistics facility and distribution center of approximately 9,500 square meters, is located in one of Madrid's most established urban development areas. Leased to four tenants, the property offers excellent connectivity for last-mile deliveries and to major business and residential areas. The Pinto asset is a build-to-suit industrial facility of approximately 8,500 square meters, built for a major logistics operator. Located in one of Madrid's rapidly expanding new industrial areas, this property benefits from its proximity to major urban centers, making it a strategic location for logistics operations.

“This transaction represents a further milestone in our strategy to continuously create and realize value in the European logistics real estate sector,” commented Emanuele Caniggia , CEO of DeA Capital RE, and Emanuele Dubini , CIO of DeA Capital RE. “We are proud to have successfully completed the sale of two first-class assets in Spain through this joint venture, and we confirm our commitment to generating stable and lasting value for our investors over time.”

“These assets represent a continuation of our strategy of investing in and developing high-performing urban logistics properties in core European markets,” said Brenda Monaghan , Managing Director, Europe Asset Management, Crei.

Isaac Núñez , Managing Director Spain, Delin Property, stated: “These modern, sustainable, and fully leased properties represent an excellent foundation for our new initiative in Spain. They will form the core of a portfolio of stabilized assets located in established urban areas of the country's main cities. This portfolio will be developed on behalf of our client, aiming to seize the opportunities offered by the dynamic Spanish economy and the growing demand for high-quality, well-located, and functional distribution centers.”