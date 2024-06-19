Campari: 220 million euro bond successfully placed

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Davide Campari-Milano NV has successfully placed an unrated bond with a duration of seven years, aimed only at institutional investors. The offer concerns a bond which has a total nominal amount of 220 million euros and matures on 25 June 2031 and pays a fixed annual coupon of 4.256%. The bonds will be issued at an issue price equal to 100% of the nominal value. "The response has been very positive...