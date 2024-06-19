Alice Pizza (idea Taste of Italy) and Bluebell open 2 shops in Hong Kong

Alice Pizza, the chain controlled by idea Taste of Italy (private equity fund specialized in the agri-food sector managed by goddess Capital Alternative Funds Sgr) announces the consolidation of the strategic partnership with Bluebell Group, leading company in the distribution of luxury and lifestyle brands in Asia. The collaboration marks a significant step in the development of Alice Pizza in the Asian market, where the brand debuted in September 2023 with a first venue in Hong Kong, in the Wan Chai district. In this June 2024 here comes the doubling, with a new pizzeria just inaugurated in the iconic corner of Cochrane Street, Central.



"Looking out of Italy has always been our orientation since 2019 when the Taste of Italy idea fund entered the ownership of Alice Pizza -explains Claudio Baitelli, ceo of Alice Pizza-. Our ambition is to make Alice a global brand and in this project Asia plays a key role. This is why we have chosen a partner such as Bluebell who, with his professionalism, experience and reliability will allow us an important growth in this market".



"The success of the first pizzeria that we opened in Hong Kong a few months ago -Baitelli continues- testifies that the Asian public greatly appreciates the original cut Roman pizza proposed by Alice Pizza and open here the second restaurant, after less than a year, allows us to put a further piece in our development strategy outside Italy. Besides Asia, we have already reached other European countries, and we intend to continue to invest in the international growth of Alice Pizza".

Bluebell Group will manage the presence of Alice Pizza in Asia dealing with all aspects, including marketing and commercial: the goal is to bring to this continent the culture and tradition of Roman pizza cutting. The quality of Alice’s pizza will be guaranteed by the use of ingredients imported largely from Italy and the training of pizza makers in Hong Kong, who have acquired the skills from the trainers of the Academy of Alice Pizza directly on site: in Hong Kong are present, in fact, 4 Italian collaborators to support local staff with continuous training.

In the new pizzeria in Hong Kong all fans of Roman cut pizza can enjoy over 30 recipes and all 100% Made in Italy. The most popular recipes are Mortadella, Stracciatella and pistachio grains; Parma ham and rocket; Mushrooms and truffles, Carbonara.

The attention to the formation of people has always been a value of the company and is further growing, in line with the vocation that Alice Pizza has always had since the opening, over 10 years ago, of its Academy, the heart of the creation of new recipes and the transfer of skills and passion to all pizza makers Alice.

"I’m excited about the collaboration with Alice Pizza -says Samy Redjeb, ceo of Bluebell Greater China-. I was struck by the success and the rapid expansion of the brand in Italy and I am very pleased that the Alice team chose Hong Kong as the first Asian market, opening here already its second pizzeria. The context of Hong Kong is very competitive with regard to the food offer, but we believe that the concept of traditional Roman pizza proposed by Alice will find an important space in this sector thanks to the high quality Italian products offered at competitive prices. I thank the team of Alice for the great commitment and spirit of partnership that they have put in place and that has been a key element for this initiative".

Alice Pizza is the largest chain in the pizza market in Italy with more than 200 points present throughout the country and abroad. Born in 1989, Alice combines an artisanal production approach with a managerial model that aims to develop on the territory through a diversification of areas and channels that allows her to carry out a stable development plan and a balanced growth between direct and franchised sales outlets. With a heritage of over 60 recipes of cut pizzas, typical of the Roman and Italian tradition in baking, Alice has more than 1,600 employees: in 2019, the company sees the entry of idea Taste of Italy, that plans a development even more tight but with the same goal of the founder: to make known the pizza cutting in Italy and in the world.