Nestlé: David Hancock is the new Head of Investor Relations

Nestlé has announced the appointment of David Hancock as Head of Investor Relations, effective 1 October 2024. Hancock will succeed Luca Borlini , who will continue his long career at Nestlé in a new role focused on retail shareholder and registry support shareholding of the Group.

“I would like to warmly thank Luca for his contribution and commitment to the Investor Relations team over many years and wish him every success in his new role,” said Anna Manz , Chief Financial Officer of Nestlé. "I am delighted to welcome David to Nestlé. With his deep knowledge of capital markets and financial communications, combined with extensive experience in strategic finance, David is ideally placed to lead our Investor Relations team into the next phase of Nestlé's value creation".

Hancock will join Nestlé from Deliveroo, the UK-listed food delivery company. The manager is currently Vice President Finance, Strategy & IR, with responsibilities including investor relations, sustainability, business development and strategy. He previously held the roles of Interim Chief Financial Officer and VP Investor Relations at Deliveroo.

From 2013 to 2020, David Hancock held senior finance positions at Adecco Group, including SVP, Head of Investor Relations based in Zurich. Early in his career he spent eleven years at Morgan Stanley, starting in sales and trading before moving up to become a senior equity research analyst. The manager has qualifications in accounting, financial analysis and ESG investments and holds a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Cambridge.