Bauli: Luisa Franzone appointed Chief Operating Officer

The Bauli Group announces the entry of Luisa Franzone as Chief Operating Officer, thus consolidating the team dedicated to operations and supply chain. Starting from 17 June, Franzone joins the leading Group in the confectionery industry, bringing with him vast international experience. "His appointment is aimed at strengthening the company's production strategy on both the Italian and foreign markets, focusing on achieving a sustainable competitive advantage", reads a note from the Bauli Group. At the head of the Operations & Supply Chain division, the new COO will be responsible for managing the entire production process: from planning, to purchasing, to manufacturing up to logistics and distribution. Among its main objectives will be to optimize the quality and efficiency of production operations, while simultaneously promoting high standards of safety and service.

The manager boasts long and varied experience in the Operations and Supply Chain sector at an international level. Graduated in Chemical Engineering at the University of Genoa, she began her career at Unilever, where she held roles of increasing responsibility until becoming Country Supply Chain VP in 2016. Before joining the Bauli Group, she was Head of Global Supply Chain at Bayer.

“Her leadership and her notable international background will contribute to successfully pursuing our growth strategy which focuses on ambitious objectives and value creation", comments Fabio Di Giammarco , CEO of the Bauli Group. " Luisa 's arrival coincides with a period of great transformation for our company. We are implementing a unique and distinctive portfolio strategy, in line with our three-directional approach oriented towards the development of new product categories, new sales channels and the entry and consolidation in new geographical areas".

"In this phase of profound renewal, effective production management, combined with the technological innovation of the factories, will be fundamental for the success of the new strategy", declares the manager. "With my team, we will strive to ensure quality and efficiency in operations and optimization throughout the supply chain."