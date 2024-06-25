Antinori grows in Usa by acquiring Col Solare in Washington State

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Antinori takes control of Col Solare by acquiring full ownership of the US winery located in Washington State, from Ste Michelle Wine Estate, with whom he co-founded the company in 1995 in a 50% joint venture. Since then the two companies have worked together to affirm the wines of the estate: they built a winery and, in 2006, they planted the brand vineyard on the Red Mountain. The operation closed...