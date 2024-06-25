DeA Capital: 54% of employees are women

DeA Capital Real Estate Sgr SpA announces that the ESG Report as of 31 December 2023 has been published. This Report also testifies to the development of the path towards sustainability that DeA Capital Real Estate Sgr has been undertaking since 2019, representing to the market the results achieved and ongoing objectives . In particular, in fact, the 2023 Report reports the commitment and activities carried out in the ESG field compared to the last three-year period 2021/2023 with the aim of offering the market maximum transparency on the methodologies and processes applied, explicitly showing the results concrete results obtained in this period.

Many objectives have been achieved, first of all a process of constant reduction of the gender pay gap combined with attention to gender neutrality and all topics related to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. 2023 was also the year of the approval of the new ESG Action Plan 2023-2025 which will guide the company in achieving new objectives.

Below are the main points of attention of the Report:

- 20 investment funds managed by DeA Capital Real Estate are classified pursuant to Art. 8 of the Sfdr, i.e. investment products that promote sustainability characteristics, equal to 30% of the total Omv managed.

- 17 funds have obtained a Gresb (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) rating; • Approximately 5 billion of assets managed by the Sgr have, or are in the process of obtaining, Leed, Breeam, Well, Fitwel or Wired real estate certifications.

- 54% of the Sgr's employees are female, of which 23% are in managerial and managerial roles.

“Our ESG Report has now become an opportunity to take stock of all the activities implemented during the past year. Scrolling through the index, it is surprising how much work has been done, but it confirms how ESG issues have become, to all intents and purposes, an integral part of the strategic lines of our business model", said Emanuele Caniggia , CEO of DeA, regarding the report Capital Real Estate Sgr.

"2023 was a good year of growth for us which positions us once again as the first asset management company for Aum and revenues in the Italian panorama even if DeA Capital's real estate now has an increasingly international value. The majority of the capital invested in our operations during 2023 is of foreign origin. A 2023 which has unfortunately experienced, with ever increasing frequency, the impact of climate change on our lives, with the increase in extreme weather phenomena change and believe in a livable and sustainable world for ours and for future generations", concludes Caniggia , "it will be necessary to adopt a sense of common responsibility, which already sees a proactive and concrete involvement of our company and of all of us".

Attached to this EFA News is the full text of the 2023 ESG Report of DeA Capital Real Estate Sgr SpA