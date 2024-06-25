Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Spain removes VAT on olive oil until september 2024
The measure also applies to other basic foods: after September VAT will rise to 2 or 4% depending on the products
The Spanish Council of Ministers today approved a Royal Decree to extend various measures to control the prices of essential goods. The measure was taken in the face of economic tensions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East. According to the official statement of the Iberian government, today’s is a legislative package that keeps the VAT reductions on basic f...
EFA News - European Food Agency
