Macfrut 2025: mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Significant export opportunities in a country that depends on foreign countries for 60% of its food

The organizational machine of Macfrut 2025 is already at work with the first foreign missions, confirming the increasingly international character of the fruit and vegetable supply chain fair. Less than two months after the end of the fair, in recent days the president of Macfrut Renzo Piraccini went to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on a mission organized by the Italian embassy and the local Ice Agency office.

One of the elements that characterized the latest editions of Macfrut, in fact, was the large presence of African exhibitors (around 400 from 24 countries in the last edition) who found what they were looking for in the fair, i.e. business opportunities but also knowledge, and above all they can experience first-hand the new technologies that they enormously need for their development. In this context we find the presence of the Democratic Republic of Congo which in the recent edition of Macfrut presented itself with 20 exhibitors, with three stands organized by the Social Fund, Anapex (the Congolese body that supports exports) and the Business Federation. The RdC today imports 60% of the food consumed and therefore needs to develop its agriculture mainly to satisfy the entire demand of a population that is growing significantly (over 99 million inhabitants).

During the mission to the RdC, President Piraccini met the Minister of Agriculture Gregoire Mutshail Mutomb , the Minister of Innovation and that of professional training, and anticipated to the local stakeholders, in a meeting at the embassy, the focuses of the next edition of Macfrut scheduled at the Rimini Expo Center from 7 to 9 May 2025.

“I thank Ambassador Alberto Petrangeli for the great work he has done in recent months to connect Congo businesses with Macfrut, a fair now involved in giving a contribution of ideas and proposals for the development of the fruit and vegetable supply chain in this country", explains Piraccini "A project that we strongly believe in and on which we are working in the hope that it can materialize, also with the resources of the Mattei plan, as well as with local financing, is the creation of a technological center dedicated to intensive horticulture, near Kinshasa , which could allow us to see Italian technologies at work and could be a hub for the training of local technicians and operators".