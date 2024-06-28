Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
QuattroR, the president Valeri buys shares of the holding
The fund has in portfolio Casalasco and Mzbg (Segafredo)
The president of QuattroR sgr, Flavio Valeri, has acquired for € 491,000 the 15% of QR Partners Srl from the former president of QuattroR, Andrea Morante. The holding company controls the management company of the homonymous fund that acts as a shareholder in companies in economic difficulty or in corporate transition. Valeri, former managing director of Deutsche Bank Italia and former senior partner of...
EFA News - European Food Agency
