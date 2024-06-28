QuattroR, the president Valeri buys shares of the holding

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The president of QuattroR sgr, Flavio Valeri, has acquired for € 491,000 the 15% of QR Partners Srl from the former president of QuattroR, Andrea Morante. The holding company controls the management company of the homonymous fund that acts as a shareholder in companies in economic difficulty or in corporate transition. Valeri, former managing director of Deutsche Bank Italia and former senior partner of...