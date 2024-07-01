Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs. Daniel Canzian is the new president

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Jre-Jeunes Restaurateurs, a European network of young culinary professionals dedicated to high professional standards and restaurant management, with 400 venues in 16 countries, has announced the appointment of Daniel Canzian as its new president. Celebrated for his "innovative approach to traditional Italian cuisine", Canzian brings "experience and a visionary mentality to the association", reads...