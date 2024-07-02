Nestlé invests in protein foods in Germany

Nestlé invests in the German protein food factory Vitaflo, part of Nestlé Health Science. The multinational, in fact, has just inaugurated the expansion of its plant in Rosbach vor der Höhe, north of Frankfurt, a new building designed to "familiarize" with the existing production facilities. The completion of the expansion of the plant is planned for spring 2025: with an investment of over 8 million Euro for the expansion and modernization of production, "the production volume will increase in the future and more jobs will be created on the site," the company’s official statement stresses.

The Group leader in this type of special foods, adds the company statement, thus responds to the "growing demand for vital dietary foods to improve the lives of people suffering from rare congenital disorders of protein metabolism worldwide". The products are not only made for the approximately 5,000 affected people in the DACH countries (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), but are also sold in over 40 countries around the world.

The Comidamed and Mevalia brands, produced on the Rosbach website, adds the note, "are part of an exciting future for Vitaflo and an essential component of the company’s commitment to support the affected people and their families". Protein replacement products made at the production site of Rosbach v.d.h., which has been part of Vitaflo since 2021, are used for diet management in cases of congenital metabolic disorders, such as phenylketonuria. For those affected, this type of products leads to a significant improvement in the quality of life or even is vital.

"By investing in innovation and using state-of-the-art technologies, Vitaflo provides cutting-edge nutritional therapies with clinical and economic value to improve the quality of life of affected people -explains Alexander von Maillot, ceo of Nestlé Germany-. For us this is a field of work just as important as our traditional food products",

David Jobse, ceo of Vitaflo Germany, focuses on the impact and explains: "we are facing the next milestones in the history of our company: the investment in the restructuring of the plant will allow us to continue to produce according to the highest quality standards in the future. We are already exporting our products to many countries around the world. In the future we will be even more competitive, always being able to meet the growing demand".

Vitaflo specializes in innovative nutritional solutions for innate metabolic errors and was founded in the UK in 1997 with headquarters in Liverpool. The German subsidiary was founded in 2007 with headquarters in Steinbach (Taunus). In 2010, the company was integrated into the Nestlé Group, but still remains independent as a GmbH. In 2021, the brands Mevalia, Comidamed and the Dr Schär plant in Rosbach were acquired. Vitaflo is present in more than 40 countries with over 300 employees.

Sales generated in fiscal 2023 by the Nestlé Health Science division amounted to CHF 6.5 billion (approximately 6.7 billion Euro). Real internal growth (RIG) fell by 3.2% last year for the business unit, against a drop of 0.3% at group level. Organic growth was 1.6% for the entire business.