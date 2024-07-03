Alice Pizza: positive balance in the first half of the year

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Alice Pizza reported the results for the first half of 2024, at the end of which, the chain inaugurated 12 new pizzerias, bringing the total number of locations to 214. Of these, 111 are directly managed and 103 are franchised. By the end of the year, the brand plans to open an additional 18 stores, for a total of 30 new openings in 2024. In a note, the CEO of Alice Pizza Claudio Baitelli , confides...