Temakinho changes top manager
The restaurant chain is controlled by the Mutares fund
Temakinho, a restaurant brand balanced between Japanese flavors and Brazilian aromas, controlled a few months by the German fund Mutares, has announced the addition of five new top figures in the areas of finance, retail operation, IT, marketing and people & culture management.Matteo Gazzato will join Temakinho as Finance Manager. Professional with a broad background in the sector, he gained experience...
