Sodexo confirms guidance but loses something in the third quarter
Revenues at 6.07 billion euros, less than expected: organic growth prospects of 6-8%
Sodexo, the French multinational that provides catering services and facility management, closed the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 with revenues of 6.07 billion Euros, organically increasing by 6.8% compared to the previous year. The result missed a consensus forecast previously provided by the company that aimed at 6.11 billion Euro, so much so that the stock today loses 1.3% on the stock...
EFA News - European Food Agency
