Rumors. Bridor could acquire San Giorgio

Bridor, a French multinational specializing in bakery products, bread and frozen pastries for supermarkets and artisanal bakers but also for the hotel and catering sector, would start negotiations to buy the Italian confectionery San Giorgio, company based in Castel San Giorgio, in the province of Salerno. According to reports by the usually well-informed Carlo Festa sul Sole 24 Ore today, some rumors confirm the interest of the French for the company founded by the Bruno family in the 80s.

San Giorgio has a turnover of 60 million Euros and is present throughout Italy: it aims to expand into foreign territories. It is already present in Europe, America, Australia and Asia.

Bridor is a bakery company founded by Louis Le Duff in 1988. The company is based in Brittany near Rennes. It operates in France under the Bridor de France brand and in the UK as Bridor UK: where in 2018, it introduced to the market a range of smaller sweet croissants of 70 grams to meet the demand for reduced portions in the UK. It is one of the main suppliers of Pret a Manger, the British chain that has also opened in Italy in partnership with Chef Express.