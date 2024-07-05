It does not receive public funding
Cold storage: Lineage acquires Eurofrigor

The Dutch fund consolidates its presence in the Italian market

Lineage, a real estate investment fund for temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Eurofrigor, a provider of cold storage services, located in Controguerra (Teramo). The acquisition comes after Lineage's entry into the Italian market in 2021 underlining its focus on the European network and improving its service offering.The financial value of the transaction...

