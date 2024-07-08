Starbucks inaugurates its 42nd Italian location in Rimini

Starbucks has opened, in partnership with Percassi, exclusive licensee of the brand in Italy, the 42nd store in the country by choosing Le Befane Shopping Center in Rimini, among the largest shopping centers in Emilia-Romagna. With a total surface area of 52,000 square meters and more than 130 shops, Le Befane Shopping Centre, inaugurated in November 2005, hosts shops, services and entertainment spaces dedicated to adults and children: from clothing to sport, from technology to furniture and much more; all completed by the Spazio Conad hypermarket, a large food court and the 12 cinemas of the Giometti Multiplex.

Proposed in the kiosk format, the eighth present in Italy, the new store is characterized by a functional and welcoming design with soft shades of green. Visitors can enjoy delicious snacks standing or comfortably seated in one of the more than fifteen seats available. The menu includes delicious baked goods, fragrant croissants and delicious donuts. Starbucks drinks are a must, from the great classics Frappuccino and Espresso, to customizable and seasonal drinks, such as the latest Crème Brulée flavoured: a concentrate of flavour, perfect for those looking for a quick and regenerating break.



