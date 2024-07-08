Billionaire bakery maneuvers: agreement between Emmi and Mademoiselle Desserts

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Swiss dairy group Emmi has signed a sales option agreement for the planned acquisition of the French group Mademoiselle Desserts, specializing in innovative high-end pastry. The transaction, as reported in the official statement, "would allow the Emmi Group to continue to expand its presence on the market in the category of high-end desserts, as part of its consolidated strategy and targeted internationalization". <br...