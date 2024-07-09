Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Water networks. Aquanexa acquires Puglia Engineering
Southern expansion for the integrated service platform launched by Algebris Green Transition Fund
Aquanexa, an advanced platform of integrated solutions for the water industry launched by Algebris Green Transition Fund, announces the acquisition of 100% of Puglia Engineering S.r.l. through Datek22 S.r.l. Puglia Engineering operates in the same sector as Datek22, leak detection services and water network mapping.Aquanexa, emphasizes the official statement, will continue the acquisition process focusing...
fc - 42322
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency