Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Smurfit Kappa-WestRock: merger and stock market listing
The new group will encourage the production of renewable and recyclable packaging
From the merger between Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, Smurfit Westrock plc was born, a sustainable packaging manufacturer, with operations in 40 countries, over 500 production plants and over 100 thousand employees. The new group does not hide its leadership ambitions, focusing on a more diversified, innovative and sustainable range of renewable and recyclable packaging solutions.For the occasion, Smurfit...
lml - 42338
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency