Smurfit Kappa-WestRock: merger and stock market listing

The new group will encourage the production of renewable and recyclable packaging

From the merger between Smurfit Kappa and WestRock, Smurfit Westrock plc was born, a sustainable packaging manufacturer, with operations in 40 countries, over 500 production plants and over 100 thousand employees. The new group does not hide its leadership ambitions, focusing on a more diversified, innovative and sustainable range of renewable and recyclable packaging solutions.For the occasion, Smurfit...

