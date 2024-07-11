Autogrill-Rossopomodoro: pizza is served at Milan's airport

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Autogrill (Avolta), active in catering for travelers and parties, consolidates its partnership with Rossopomodoro, an Italian chain of pizzerias active at an international level, inaugurating today at Milan-Linate airport a new point of sale dedicated to the Neapolitan gastronomic tradition . The collaboration between the two, which began in October 2023 with the opening of a food area inside the Vicolungo...