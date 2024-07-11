Aldi will install fast charging points in more than 80 supermarkets in Spain

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Aldi, one of the main supermarket brands in Spain, has signed an agreement with Atlante (Nhoa Group) aimed at the installation and management of fast charging points for electric vehicles in the GD stores. Both have initially selected 80 supermarkets, which could increase as the cooperation progresses. Atlante will install fast charging points with powers ranging from 90 to 120kW, thus allowing users...