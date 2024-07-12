Misitano & Stracuzzi goes to the Stock Exchange: on July 15th the roadshow starts

The board of directors Misitano & Stracuzzi, one of the leading Italian business to business (B2B) active internationally in the creation, production and marketing of citrus fruits mainly of natural origin and to a lesser extent in the production of citrus juices has set the price range for the listing of shares on Euronext Growth Milan (see article of EFA News).

The range of indicative valuation of the shares of the Sicilian company has been set between a minimum price of € 2.92 and a maximum price of € 3.54 per share, corresponding to an Equity Value pre capital increase between about € 70.1 million and about € 85.0 million.

The Offer will consist in the placement of newly issued shares for an equivalent value between approximately € 17.7 million and about € 21.5 million reserved for institutional investors. The Global Offer, assuming the full exercise of the Greenshoe option, will have a turnover between about € 19.5 million and about € 23.6 million. The shares subject to the Offer, assuming the full exercise of the Greenshoe option, are expected to represent about 22.2% of the share capital of the Company after the Offer.

The roadshow of meetings with Italian and foreign investors will start on July 15, 2024.

In the process of listing, Misitano & Stracuzzi is assisted by: Chiomenti as legal and tax advisor to the Company and the Global Coordinator, KPMG S.p.A. as an auditing firm, Adagio23 as a consultant for the verification of out-of-touch data and HEAR-ir as Communication and PR Advisor.