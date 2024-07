Sardegna. Pesca e acquacoltura: bandi per 10,5 mln euro totali

Fish Bluefin tuna, (almost) Tokyo market auction record

720 thousand Euros for a fish of 238 kilos that does not break the record of 2019 (2.1 mln Euros)/Video

In Japan was sold at auction a bluefin tuna of 238 kilos to the figure (almost) record 114 million yen, or 720 thousand Euro. The sale took place during the traditional auction, the first of the year of... more