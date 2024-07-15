Il Borro acquires the Pinino winery in the Montalcino area

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Important acquisition for Il Borro Toscana, the estate of Ferruccio Ferragamo 's family, which announces that it has taken over the Pinino winery, based in the renowned area of Montalcino (Tuscany). "This is a strategic operation for Il Borro, which allows Borro Wines to further expand the offer of fine wines, strengthening its leadership in the high-end wine sector", we read in a note, which, however,...