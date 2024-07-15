Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Record bottle for the Italian winery Bibi Graetz
Unique piece of Color 2016 from 27 liters sold to over 102 thousand euros
Bibi Graetz, a wine producer from Fiesole in the hills of Florence, has set a new record for Italian wine: a unique bottle of Colore 2016 of 27 liters has become the most expensive Italian bottle ever sold. The bottle was purchased by a customer of the luxury wine shop Arvi in Zurich for 100,000 Swiss francs, equal to more than 102 thousand Euro. The amount was paid, apparently, with a credit card...
fc - 42496
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency