Record bottle for the Italian winery Bibi Graetz

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Bibi Graetz, a wine producer from Fiesole in the hills of Florence, has set a new record for Italian wine: a unique bottle of Colore 2016 of 27 liters has become the most expensive Italian bottle ever sold. The bottle was purchased by a customer of the luxury wine shop Arvi in Zurich for 100,000 Swiss francs, equal to more than 102 thousand Euro. The amount was paid, apparently, with a credit card...