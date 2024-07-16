Castello sgr opens the first Nobu Hotel in Italy in the heart of Dolce Vita

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Castello sgr, a real estate asset management company and leading investor in the hospitality sector, has signed a 135 million Euro loan agreement for the refinancing and relaunching of the former Grand Hotel Via Veneto in Rome, where the first Nobu Hotel in Italy will open. The agreement was signed through the newly established credit fund "Lithium Fund", sponsored by funds managed by Oaktree Capital...